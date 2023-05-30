NEWBURY — Alicia Greco will remain the Select Board chairperson for another year – although support for her nomination was not unanimous.
Newcomers to the board, Bill DiMaio and Lesley Matthews, were selected to be vice chairperson and clerk, respectively, during its annual reorganization last week.
Calling it “almost a brand new board,” Greco began the meeting by acknowledging two members who left this month and then recognized DiMaio and Matthews, who were elected May 9.
The two new board members replace J.R. Colby and Gerry Heavey. Colby was ousted in a three-way contest for two seats. Matthews, who ran a write-in campaign, was the top vote-getter.
Colby served as chairperson and vice chairperson during his nine years on the board.
The accomplishments under Colby’s leadership include the new police station built on Morgan Avenue, and transparency was improved through the adoption of the ClearGovs platform on the town’s website, Greco noted.
“He was a big part of turning the town around from negative free cash to where we are today,” she said.
Heavey announced in January that she would not seek reelection. She questioned whether the Select Board is following the will of the town and said she believes the board is divided by party politics.
So after three years of service, Heavey declared that she had enough. Greco noted that Heavey’s tenure fell during the global pandemic.
“It wasn’t an easy time,” she said, thanking her former colleague for her service to the town.
Board member Geoff Walker nominated Greco to another year at the helm and DiMaio supported the proposal. But Dana Packer threw his own name in and Matthews backed him.
Greco then nominated DiMaio for vice chairperson while Matthews suggested that Packer, elected in 2022, serve in the leadership role.
The vote was the same as it had been for the chairperson seat with Greco and Walker supporting DiMaio and Matthews backing Packer, who voted for himself. Greco’s nomination of Matthew as clerk received unanimous approval.
In other business, the board approved an amendment to a conservation restriction at 136 Main St. The restriction, held by Essex County Greenbelt Association, was linked to approval of a 2.9-megawatt solar facility initially proposed in 2014 and eventually constructed in 2019.
The amendment calls for constructing a bridge over wetlands and 5,000 yards of fill to allow access for National Grid. The motion was approved 4-0 with Greco recusing herself because she is a direct abutter to the 80-acre property.
The board signed off on an intermunicipal agreement with Merrimac to share conservation agent services. Agent Sam Holt will work 25 hours per week in Newbury and 15 hours in Merrimac.
The effectiveness of the shared position will receive a regular review, said Town Administrator, Tracy Blais. Holt’s hours will be flexible in the event a major conservation issue arises in one of the two towns.
During a 15-minute session at the beginning of the meeting agenda reserved for “oral communications from members of the public,” Plum Island resident Steve Mangion voiced his opposition to the plan, urging the board to vote it down or table it until measurable goals for success can be articulated and documented.
During oral communications, the public is permitted to address the board for up to three minutes. The board will not engage with the speakers on the topics raised but can choose to add one or more to a future agenda.
The Municipal Building Committee, whose proposal to construct an $11.6 million Town Hall on High Road was soundly defeated at the polls earlier this month, will make its final report to the board June 27.
Greco said the next steps for the committee members, whose terms end June 30, and toward a resolution of the Town Hall issue remains uncertain.
Resident John Matthews urged the board to dissolve the committee.
“It’s pretty clear that the proposal did not sit well with voters,” he said.” I think we need a fresh look.”
The board accepted a $341,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to offset the approximately $700,000 cost to turn a culvert on Orchard Street into a small bridge.
The Select Board will meet during the summer on the fourth Tuesday of July, August and September.
