NEWBURY — Select Board incumbents Alicia Greco and Geoffrey Walker secured their third and fifth terms, respectively, according to the town’s preliminary results Tuesday night.
Greco received 808 votes between the two precincts, followed by Walker with 773 and challenger Dana Packer with 710.
Incumbent Paul Goldner led challenger Matthew Landers, 599 to 587, on the town’s ballot for a Newbury seat on the Triton Regional School Committee. Among the school district’s three towns — Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury — Goldner won with a total of 1,271 votes compared to Landers’ 1,144.
All other races on the Newbury ballot were uncontested.
In the races for Rowley seats on the School Committee, Nerissa Wallen received 631 votes for a two-year unexpired term and Susannah Copeland received 651 for a three-year term. Linda Litcofsky received 636 votes for a three-year seat representing Salisbury.
Of the town’s 5,609 registered voters, 1,384 — or 25% — cast ballots in the election, according to Town Clerk Leslie Haley.
F.D. Budd Kelley III was reelected to a three-year term on the Board of Assessors with 991 votes.
Elaine Byrne was reelected to a three-year term on the Board of Health with 951 votes.
R. Perry Collins was reelected to a four-year term as constable with 908 votes, and Thomas Howard received 951 votes for a three-year unexpired term as constable.
Joseph P. “Pete” Fotino received 938 votes, winning reelection to a three-year term as fish commissioner.
Terry Litterst and Richard Raven received 894 and 852 votes, respectively, for three-year terms as library trustees.
Peter Paicos Jr. received 870 votes, reelecting him to a five-year term on the Planning Board.
Haley was reelected for another three years as town clerk with 1,057 votes.
Patrick Gormley received 989 votes for a three-year term as trustee of First Settlers Burial Ground.
