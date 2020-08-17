NEWBURYPORT – For years, a highlight of the city’s Yankee Homecoming festival could be found on Harris Street where Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church hosted its annual Greek Food Festival.
And despite COVID-19 concerns canceling the city’s premier summer event, the food festival continues on, celebrating its 102th year Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We will still have our awesome food,” parishioner Tina Papadopoulos said.
One of the church’s biggest fundraisers will look considerably different this year, however. Instead of hundreds of people filling Harris and Park streets listening to authentic music and snacking on Greek culinary delights, the festival will be limited to takeout food orders.
“Unlike past years when we are focusing on getting people there for the weekend, this year we are trying to get people to preorder their food for curbside pickup,” Papadopoulos said.
She said the church’s ordering website has been live for more than a week and sales have been brisk.
“We are making all our food again but in limited quantities and once we sellout, there is no opportunity to make more,” Papadopoulos said, adding that they are already running low on the festival’s signature lamb shank meal.
In addition to lamb shank, other popular dishes include Greek salad, gyros, stuffed grape leaves, pastitsio (aka Greek lasagna) and baklava.
Cooks entering the church will be given a temperature check before they are allowed through the front door. Inside, they will be set up at different stations, far enough apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Mask requirements remain and all food preparation protocols will be met as well. Those handing orders to diners will remain outside, Papadopoulos said.
“It’s definitely a different vibe, much different than people are used to,” Papadopoulos said.
Walk-up orders are not allowed.
Maria Andriotakis Connor, the parish council president, said almost immediately after the city canceled Yankee Homecoming in May, parishioners and Greek food fans began calling the church asking if it would still be able to hold some sort of event.
The consistent and steady interest inspired church members to explore options that finally lead to the adoption of the curbside pickup idea.
“People’s excitement gets us excited,” Connor said. “I really appreciate the community’s support and people seem to have a genuine love for our food.”
Aware the church could use the money, Papadopoulos and Connor said they are hoping to have a full-fledged festival in October if the coronavirus permits it.
“If things go OK and things clear up,” Papadopoulos said.
To place an order and to check the full menu visit the church’s website at http://annunciation.ma.goarch.org/ or call the church at 978-499-0048.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.