NEWBURYPORT — The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Newburyport at 7 Harris St., is holding the second in a series of "Senses of Orthodoxy" events on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. with the focus being on Tastes of Orthodoxy. The evening begins with an abridged Salutations service followed by a lecture by Father Philip Zymaris focusing on the tradition of fasting and feasting, as well as the preparation and meaning of Holy Communion. It will be followed by a reception featuring Lenten treats and the making of koliva which is a memorial wheat tray made in memory of a deceased loved one. This event is open to the public.
