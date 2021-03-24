NEWBURYPORT — Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church offers its “Greek to Go” meals April 2 and April 4.
This will be preordering for pickup only at the church, 7 Harris St.
On Good Friday, April 2, a plaki (Greek-style baked haddock) dinner will be served in a light tomato sauce with green peppers, carrots, celery and onions with rice and Greek-style green beans on the side.
Also, New England-styled baked haddock prepared with a Ritz cracker and Cheez-It crumb topping will be served with rice and Greek-style green beans.
A la carte sides of Greek salad, spanakopita (spinach pie), galaktoboureko (creamy custard sandwiched between buttery phyllo), a baklava six-pack and a pastry sampler will be available. Pickup times April 2 are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, a roast boneless lamb dinner with greens and orzo will be available for pickup. The a la carte sides will also be available that day. Pickup times Sunday are from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To order, go to the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org.
