ESSEX — For beginning riders to seasoned cyclists, Essex County Greenbelt Association’s annual Tour de Greenbelt – Cycle for Land Conservation will be held Sept. 16.
The event, which offers a variety of routes, benefits Greenbelt’s local land conservation work. The main sponsor is Institution for Savings,
Tour de Greenbelt’s untimed routes include a 25-mile and 50-mile on-road option, and a 40-mile and new 28-mile “Gravel Grinder” option.
Riders travel past open fields, into state forests and along local farmland at their own pace, while passing more than 50 properties protected by Greenbelt.
The event starts at Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., in Essex at 9 a.m. Post-ride festivities include food from A&B Burgers (menu selection preordered), beverages, and music under a big tent.
Riders can find details, preregister and order a Tour de Greenbelt bike jersey at ecga.org/tourdegreenbelt. Online registration is open through Sept. 10.
Cyclists can also register the morning of the event starting at 7:30.
