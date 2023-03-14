NEWBURYPORT — Candace Currie and Lisa Groves will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss “green burial,” also called natural burial.
Currie is clerk for Green Burial Massachusetts, a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate the public about green burial. Groves leads the Westford Cemetery Commission, which began offering green burial as an option in the town in 2019.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Currie and Groves about the benefits of green burial in which the body and everything that accompanies it into the ground are nontoxic and biodegradable.
Currie and Groves will compare green burial with conventional burial and also cremation.
Sometimes also referred to as “traditional burial,” natural burial was the predominant method used in the U.S. prior to the Civil War and is still used by much of the world’s population.
The option of green burial in Massachusetts differs from town to town and cemetery to cemetery. Green Burial Massachusetts is searching for land along with land trust partners to establish at least one conservation cemetery in Massachusetts to offer anyone in the state who wants natural burial.
For information about green burial, visit Greenburialma.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
