NEWBURYPORT – “If This House Could Talk” has received the green light to proceed with its community event from July 26 to Aug. 2.
Always held during the week of Yankee Homecoming, and sponsored this year by the Newburyport Preservation Trust, ITHCT is an opportunity for everyone to participate in a community event at an appropriate social distance.
Residents are encouraged to create a poster, or recycle a poster from a previous year, to share a story about their house. Posters do not need to be a complete history of your house.
In fact, the ITHCT committee encourages participants to keep it simple, make it easy to read, and include children in the process. House posters may include as little as one sentence and may focus on current events, not historical research. Get creative! What would your house say at this point in time?
Local historian Ghlee Woodworth will install posters at Oak Hill Cemetery as she has done in prior years as part of the Heritage Tours of Yankee Homecoming. On a few days during the event, expect to see 20 to 40 signs around the cemetery with historical information about prominent and influential Newburyporters.
This year marks the fifth year of ITHCT, a fun community event traditionally held during the week of Yankee Homecoming. It may even be more relevant now. As Jack Santos, one of the organizers, said, “In a world where we are all grasping for anything that seems normal, why not have a fifth year of ‘If This House Could Talk?’ We checked with the Board of Health, the Yankee Homecoming Committee, and various people around the city, and the response was an overwhelming yes!
“So let’s do it again. Or do it for the first time. Let’s just do it. Tell your story – whether historical, hysterical or pandemic related. Let’s show the world the kind of community we really are,” he said.
Sharon Spieldenner, senior librarian/archivist at the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center, said she is excited that this year’s ITHCT program is moving forward.
“I love ITHCT, as it brings so many new people into the Archival Center. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to accommodate in-person visits at this point in time, but we can still help with research through email and telephone.”
She noted that the library’s website also has several online resources that are free and accessible from home, including the Newburyport newspapers dating back to 1773.
The Newburyport Preservation Trust is providing free materials, including foam core boards and poster boards, that will be available at the Harris Street entrance of the library starting June 8. House signs may be of any size though and do not need to be created on poster boards.
For those interested in learning in-depth history about their house, the ITHCT committee is planning some free Zoom tutorials about how to start the research process without going to the library.
Information on the history of your house may already be available and featured on The Newburyport Blog’s interactive history map at Map.marybakerart.com
To learn more about the event, register for a research tutorial session, or add your house to the walking map, visit www.walknewburyport.com.
Residents are invited to make a poster and then walk around NBPT@3MPH from July 26 to Aug. 2 to learn more about the community.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust and can answer questions about ITHCT. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.
