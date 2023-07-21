SALISBURY — Our Neighbors’ Table received a two-for-one special in terms of good news over the last two weeks when it was awarded more than $180,000 to help pay for its new facility on Bridge Road just days after receiving a building permit from the town.
Working to help feed those in need, Gov. Maura Healey’s administration announced on Thursday more than $26.3 million in grants to strengthen Massachusetts’ food supply system and mitigate any future food supply and distribution issues.
Among the 165 projects to receive funding was the regional food hub that the Amesbury-based nonprofit organization plans to build at 114 Bridge Road in Salisbury. The announcement comes less than a week after the town issued a building permit July 14, according to Lyndsey Haight, executive director of Our Neighbors’ Table.
“Construction is going to start in the next couple weeks,” she said. “We’ll be hosting a groundbreaking on Aug. 8.”
She expressed relief to finally be able to begin construction in Salisbury, saying it has been “a long time coming.”
“I am just looking forward to finally being able to focus the investments of the community on actually getting this work done and getting this hub up and running so that it can provide the necessary tools that our network of champions needs so desperately to respond to local increasing needs,” Haight said.
Salisbury Selectman Chuck Takesian echoed her sentiment.
“It was kind of a long battle and thank God it’s over. They’ve got their building permit and they’re on their way,” he said. “It’s a great organization and they are very welcome to Salisbury. I wish them all the best in the world.”
Haight said her organization received word of the impending grant, which comes after a three-year effort, on Tuesday.
“It will fund the building out of the loading dock, the concrete, and it will supplement the pro bono labor and engineering services that the local business SPS New England and the Capolupo family are providing to the project,” she said.
Haight added that the grant pushes the preliminary phase of fundraising past the $3 million mark. The hub will serve 17 communities, including the organization’s immediate food provider network of 12 communities in Greater Newburyport, as well as Greater Haverhill and Greater Lawrence.
“It will serve more than 30 organizations that are feeding the food safety net through food pantries, community meal programs, home delivery markets, mobile markets, and it will host a cross-dock with the Greater Boston Food Bank so that it will give local organizations more efficient access to the food that we source from the Greater Boston Food Bank,” Haight said.
In all, the new hub would serve 32,000 people in need of food.
During a press conference to announce the grants Thursday, Healey thanked those who sustain the food safety net for their resiliency, Haight said.
“I just want to thank her (Healey) for funding the tools to help resilient partners actually get the job done,” Haight said. “Resilience keeps us going, but it’s the tools and the funding to support those tools that helps us actually get the work done.”
She also thanked legislators for securing the funding to make the grants possible.
“The governor doesn’t have these tools to distribute without the legislators,” Haight said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
