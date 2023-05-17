ESSEX — Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event will be June 9 and 10, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex. One of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows, Art in the Barn showcases the work of more than 125 local artists. Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, sculptures and more. Admission and parking are free.
The opening night party, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday is open to the public, and will feature music by The Vinegar Flies, a Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales. An artist meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m.
Art in the Barn is a juried show. Artists contribute 50% or more of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s mission to protect natural land and working farms across Essex County forever, helping to conserve healthy ecosystems, clean water, local food supplies, scenic landscapes and free, accessible places for all to benefit from nature.
To learn more about Art in the Barn and participating artists, please visit ecga.org/artinthebarn.
