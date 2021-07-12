NEWBURYPORT — During the Yankee Homecoming Parade on Aug. 8, people pushing decorated grocery carts will collect items for local food pantries.
Anyone interested in participating in the Grocery Cart Challenge is encouraged to decorate their carts to increase donations. Pennies For Poverty will then distribute donations to local food pantries. The parade is from noon to 1:30 p.m.
At the conclusion of the parade, Pennies For Poverty representatives will declare the Grocery Cart Champion based on cart decor and team hustle.
Look for a list of most-needed items and instructions on how to enter a cart under “events” on the Pennies For Poverty website: penniesforpoverty.org.
