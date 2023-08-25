NEWBURYPORT — The first step in providing the West End with 21st century emergency services took place Thursday afternoon when the city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new John F. Cutter Jr. Fire Station.
The previous 2,258-square-foot West End station had been in service since 1972 but its roof has been deteriorating for years and the building no longer met fire codes.
The station was torn down over the summer to make way for the new $9.2 million, 6,600-square-foot facility, once again named after a late assistant fire chief.
Once completed by September 2024, the station will bring the city into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, while keeping firefighters away from equipment.
“This will give us separation in the living quarters from the diesel fumes, airlock systems, vehicle exhaust heat recovery systems and gender separation. We have five bunk rooms here and a state-of-the-art kitchen,” Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said. “You could just go on and on.”
Bradbury was joined by Mayor Sean Reardon, Special Project Manager Geordie Vining, City Council members, state Sen. Bruce, Tarr R-Gloucester, and a number of city department heads for the groundbreaking ceremony on Storey Avenue.
Reardon, grandson of former Fire Chief Warren Page, said he has been a vocal advocate for building a new fire station in the West End for the past 10 years.
“Things take time with municipal government but we’re finally here today,” he said.
The mayor went on to say the old West End fire station was a big win for the city in 1972, even before the Turkey Hill Road neighborhood was truly established.
“These were all fairly new neighborhoods back then and, to have that foresight that we would have this possible development happening all around us in the years to come, just shows you how important it was to have this public safety facility that could really serve the citizens of Newburyport,” he said.
Reardon added that the new fire station’s net-zero design and designation will go a long way in bringing the city closer to its goal of producing 45% net-zero carbon by 2030 and 85% by 2050.
“We’re setting the stage for future development in the city and how we’re going to be building sustainable buildings moving forward,” he said.
The new fire station will feature a solar photovoltaic panel system that’s expected to generate as much power as the building needs and systems will also help conserve energy throughout the year.
“The station is only 6,600 square feet but it is a mini headquarters that duplicates everything (at the Greenleaf Street Fire Headquarters,) just on a miniature level,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury also acknowledged the members of Cutter’s family who were in attendance at Thursday’s groundbreaking and said he had the honor of serving under Fire Chief Jack Cutter many years ago.
“There’s quite a legacy from the Cutter family and that is why I’m proud that we kept the name going into the future, for the next 50 or 60 years,” he said.
Vining thanked West End residents for their patience during the upcoming yearlong construction project.
“I’ve never found it fun to live next to a construction site, there’s always challenges with that,” he said. “But everyone I’ve talked to has been very gracious and understanding and appreciative of having the fire station in the neighborhood.”
Salem-based Winter Street Architects designed the new fire station, while Construction Dynamics Inc. of Clinton will build it.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
