Group calls on Pentucket to retire Sachem mascot

WEST NEWBURY — With conversations about racial inequalities taking place locally and around the world, a local group is once again calling on Pentucket Regional School District, as well as local and state officials, to retire the Sachem mascot.
"I don't think the school can truly call itself anti-racist or really take on any other anti-racist reforms, so long as this mascot is still representing our school district," Audrey Thronson, a Class of 2019 alumna, said. "I think anything would appear hypocritical."
Thronson said she was hesitant to speak on this issue while a student but with race the focus of protests and discussions around the country, she feels compelled to take action now and in her own community.
While some believe that Pentucket is honoring local Native American history with the mascot, Thronson argued against that notion, saying the district doesn't have an educational component to uphold that reasoning.
While a student in the district, Thronson said teachers had a habit of bringing up the mascot issue as a topic to discuss in class. These discussions were not moderated, however, and students often showed how little they knew on the topic, she said.
During her freshman year, Thronson said a survey was distributed asking students if they knew what Native American tribe lived in their area.
"Not only did students consistently say the wrong tribe, but most students said the same, incorrect tribe," Thronson said. "We all went to Plymouth when we were younger, so we all think it's the Wampanoag because we're right near them. But it wasn't, it was the Pennacook tribe."
In 2016, then-School Committee member and chairman of the communications sub-committee Andy Murphy researched the history of the Sachem and interviewed the "Sag8mo," or chief, of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People — the closest person he could find to a descendant of the Sachem from which Pentucket created its mascot.
After speaking with him, Murphy learned that "Sachem" is "an earned title that is to be revered." The Sag8mo told Murphy that using the Sachem as a mascot is like calling a sports team "the rabbis." With this, Murphy said he started to see how the mascot was disrespectful. He took this information and presented it in detail to the School Committee, who ultimately decided to keep the Sachem name, but to do away with any graphic representation.
With the new middle-high school building project underway, Murphy said now is a better time than ever to have the mascot discussion again. He also questioned a recent survey for the new building's gym floor, which had options to use the word Sachem. On social media, Murphy and others expressed distaste for this, saying that using the Sachem name is just as disrespectful as the image.
“You can’t halfway resolve the issue," Class of 1987 alumna Stephanie Seeley said, explaining why the name is still an issue. "I think with the current climate of awareness of social injustice, we seem to be getting some traction. It looks to me like we really have a chance to right this wrong."
When asked if the topic would be put on a future School Committee meeting agenda, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew wrote in an email, "My guess is that once PRSD (like all other districts) is able to get answers and put plans in place to address the financial challenges and fall reopening issues, then it will appear as an agenda item."
Bartholomew added that "there were never any plans to have a Sachem image on any new building items" and the rebranding of the Pentucket 'P' earlier this year was an effort to "eradicate all of the stereotypical images."
Last week, a group of Pentucket alumni and community members launched a petition, calling on local and state officials to retire the mascot. The petition, which is aimed at local and state officials, can be found at www.change.org/p/retire-the-sachem-mascot.
Additionally, the group's requests for further anti-racism training and resources in district are listed at https://blmally.blogspot.com/p/anti-racism-at-pentucket.html.
To hear Murphy's 2016 presentation, go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-xSA1q9eRRZeUhfNS1RaVZfSU0/view?usp=sharing.
