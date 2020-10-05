WEST NEWBURY — The Merrimac Anti-Racism Alliance has sent a letter to the Pentucket Regional School Committee demanding annual anti-racism training for all administrators and staff members, anti-racism curriculum at the schools, and the retirement of the Sachem mascot.
MARA, which formed in early June, is a group made up of community members from Merrimac, Groveland, West Newbury and surrounding towns.
With conversations about race increasingly taking place around the country and the world, the group said in its letter to the committee, "Many members of this district may believe that racism is not a notable issue in our district, but that is simply not the case."
The letter, signed by 54 people and sent Sept. 28, features an anonymous testimonial by a mother of two from the Dominican Republic who describes her son's experience with bullying while attending kindergarten in the district. The experience, which resulted in a trip to the emergency room, led the family to pursue other educational options outside the district.
"This is one of the many reasons why we are writing to you: to emphasize that we need to discuss and pursue meaningful change in regards to how our district discusses, teaches, and thinks about race and racism," members of the group wrote before reminding the district of its own mission statement, which states "diversity should be supported and respected," as well as other similar sentiments.
With the letter, the group included an appendix of anti-racist articles, books, films and podcasts for the district to consider weaving into the curriculum.
In an email to The Daily News, Ashley Linnehan, a Merrimac resident and Pentucket Regional High School Class of 2015 alumna, said she joined MARA so she could use her "privilege to draw attention to issues that (Black, Indigenous and people of color) have been raising for years, the mascot issue to name one, as well as the fact that it is undeniable that racism is still undeniably intertwined into our institutions, our societies, and our consciousness.
"Small town racism, colorblindness, and microaggressions, are still racism," said Linnehan, who helped write the letter to the School Committee. "I do not want to speak over BIPOC, rather I want to echo what they have been saying and support their lived experiences and their needs with my white, privileged position and voice.
"We have been told by BIPOC that Merrimac, Groveland, and West Newbury are 'no-fly zones' for them — that they tell other BIPOC to avoid our three towns because we are not a safe place for people who are not white," she continued. "As a group, we want to draw attention to statements, feelings, and experiences like these from BIPOC, support them, work with them, ascertain how we can best support them, and try to work with those in power to create change, as we did in the letter."
As stated in the letter, the group requested that the School Committee form its own subcommittee to address the issues raised by community members. The group also asked to be put on the agenda for the School Committee meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
As of Sunday, the group was not on the committee's agenda for Tuesday. The committee is, however, set to discuss and vote on whether to retire the Sachem mascot.
To see the full agenda for the meeting, go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ycaoP4gQoSnXN9fug7oCki2i1J2zO1ja/view.
MARA holds weekly meetings each Monday from 8 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/555398945364074.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.