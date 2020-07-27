AMESBURY — A group of residents has gained enough support to prompt a public hearing Saturday on relocating the elementary school project to South Hampton Road.
Last year, voters approved a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build the new school next to Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road. The current school, Amesbury Elementary School, is at 24 South Hampton Road.
The city has entered into an agreement with Robert W. Baird & Company Inc. of Milwaukee to provide a 20-year, $34.7 million general obligation bond to pay for the project, which was designed by Boston-based architectural firm DiNisco Design. The Massachusetts School Building Authority pledged to reimburse up to $24.4 million of the project cost.
But, on July 20, a group of 39 residents, including former teachers Patricia Bradley Theriault, Billy McClain and Donna Woodsom and Pleasant Valley Road resident Nanette Masi (who has been a vocal opponent of the project both on social media and during public meetings), sent a letter to Mayor Kassandra Gove's office, the Planning Board, Conservation Commission, City Council and School Committee stating their interest in moving the project to South Hunt Road.
The group has started an online petition, which received more than 1,100 signatures as of Friday.
The City Council and the School Committee will convene a public meeting on the matter at Landry Memorial Stadium on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
More than three dozen current teachers, paraprofessionals, retired teachers and other school staff have signed the petition, according to the letter.
"As a community, we should be excited about the building of a new school. It should be seen as a positive advancement in our town. Instead, this project is causing unrest," the letter reads. "Even during this unprecedented time accompanied by an unknown economic future, the overwhelming majority of taxpayers in our town recognize the need and are willing to pay for a new/renovated school. However, this project is not what they want."
The letter states that although the Massachusetts School Building Authority approved funding for the project, the current plan may not be optimal.
"Being awarded this money from the state does not mean that this is the best plan for our town," the letter reads.
The letter also states the group has new information that involves wetlands and extensive water mitigation problems at the proposed construction site.
"In the presence of this new information and the unknown future of education, we are asking you to please pause and rethink the plan," the letter concludes.
The unnamed group has also created the "Rethink the AES Project" website at www.aesprojectcrashcourse.com and cites major areas of concern, including nature degradation, residential flooding, traffic, cost and scope, as well as design letdowns.
According to the website, a proposed project could cause damage to the ecosystem of both the site and adjacent Woodsom Farm; increased water runoff into the nearby neighborhood; increased traffic and diminished safety on Lions Mouth Road; and higher taxes for city residents.
The website also stresses the group's intention "not to degrade the hard work done by those in favor of the new school site" but respectfully disagrees that it is the best plan.
Several of the letter's co-signers declined to comment when contacted by The Daily News.
To read the petition: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/petition-to-relocate-school-building-project-to-24-south-hampton-rd?source=direct_link.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.