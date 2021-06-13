NEWBURYPORT – Women in Action of Greater Newburyport is holding a toilet paper drive through July 1 to help people who have limited finances.
Personal care items are not covered by SNAP or EBT cards, which can only be used to buy food.
To help that situation, Women in Action is collecting toilet paper for Community Service of Newburyport that serves Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury.
Packages of four to six rolls are preferred. Bulk packages and all brands are welcomed. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Maria Chanin at mod333@msn.com or text 786-385-5884. There will be multiple drop off locations for donations.
The group is also starting a senior personal care Fund for the First Parish Church Food Pantry of Newbury that serves over 70% seniors. Monetary donations will be used primarily for incontinence personal care items.
Make checks payable to Women in Action Huddle Senior Personal Care Fund and mail them to PEG, 3 Harris St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Donate online at www.paypal.me/pegcenter noting "senior personal care fund."
