NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Livable Streets is developing a bicycle parking master plan to identify locations where new bike racks should be provided and will set standards for the types of racks that should be used by the city and private property owners.
As the first step in this process, the group is asking residents and visitors to complete a short survey about their bicycling habits and their needs for bicycle parking facilities, according to a press releases from the group.
The survey asks respondents to identify locations around Newburyport where bicycle parking is needed and the needs for different types of bike parking needs, such as for tricycles, cargo bikes, and bikes with trailers for carrying children or purchases.
The survey has been sent to residents on the group’s email list and posted on its Facebook page and Twitter feed. In addition, anyone interested can find a link to the survey on the Newburyport Livable Streets website at https://newburyportlivablestreets.org/bike-parking-master-plan/.
Newburyport Livable Streets is a group of residents interested in making it easier for people to bike and walk throughout the city by providing a network of streets, sidewalks and trails that are accessible and comfortable to everyone regardless of age, ability or mode of travel, according to the release.
The group welcomes newcomers to its monthly meetings to learn about the group's activities and to bring their concerns and ideas for making Newburyport’s streets better for everyone.
The group’s next virtual meeting is Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Information about the meeting, including links to register for the Zoom call, will be provided on the Newburyport Livable Streets Facebook page and to those on the email list.
Anyone interested in the group’s activities can follow Newburyport Livable Streets on Facebook and Twitter @NbptStreets, and sign up for the group’s email list at https://newburyportlivablestreets.org.
