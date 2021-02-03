WEST NEWBURY -- When an agreement to purchase a large parcel on Coffin Street for an affordable housing development expired last month, a group of residents took decisive action to take the land permanently off the market.
According to the Essex South Registry of Deeds, Save Our Wetlands, LLC purchased the 72 acres at 28 Coffin St. from the Beaucher Family Irrevocable Trust on Jan. 25 for $810,000. Fueled by concerned residents who worried the housing development proposed by Cottage Advisors was too large, not environmentally sound, and that it would be disruptive to the neighborhood, the LLC was incorported on Dec. 15.
Once the deal was struck, the corporation contacted town officials and Essex County Greenbelt Association with a plan to protect 51 acres, plus public trail easements. They offered to sell a 30-acre parcel "in fee simple interest" to Greenbelt and the town for conservation purposes.
As Vanessa Johnson-Hall, Greenbelt’s assistant director of land conservation explained, fee simple interest is the legal term describing full ownership of a parcel of land.
“This is opposed to a conservation restriction, where the entity who holds the CR just owns a layer of permanent protection over the property that eliminates certain rights -- usually development rights,” she said.
Save Our Wetlands also wants a 21-acre conservation restriction over two connecting parcels that also connect to the 30-acre plot, as well as public trail easements over land which will remain private.
“Those 21 acres would remain privately-owned, but the CR would ensure that these parcels remain as undeveloped open space,” and the easements would facilitate connections to trails on Riverrun Farm and Riverbend Conservation Area, said Johnson-Hall.
The parties hope to soon have an agreement to permanently preserve the 51 acres. Johnson-Hall credited the swift action of the LLC with making the opportunity possible.
"This land has long been a conservation priority for Greenbelt and the town because of its potential to expand trails in the area, notably from Riverbend Conservation Area, and to grow the greenbelt of protected and publicly-accessible land between the Merrimack River and Main Street,” she said. Typically, Greenbelt maintains trails and signage on properties it helps to conserve.
If an agreement is reached, voters will likely consider spending Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds toward the purchase at the Annual Town Meeting. The yearly town session will again be held outdoors on Saturday, May 22. A $250,000 request for CPA money made by the Open Space Committee for this purpose was one of five projects deemed to meet the eligibility requirement for CPA funds last month. The next step is for the Community Preservation Committee to vote whether to recommend the projects be placed on the annual warrant. That process begins on Feb. 18.
Terms of the proposed Coffin Street acquisition are still in flux but Town Manager Angus Jennings expects the amount will be lower than what was requested in the eligibility application. “Details are still under negotiation, but it does seem clear that there won’t be a (Chapter 40B affordable housing) proposal on the land,” he said.
“We dodged a bullet,” said Selectman Rick Parker when discussing the land sale at a meeting on Monday.
“We didn’t dodge a bullet, we dodged a cannon ball,” responded Selectmen Chair David Archibald.
Colleague Glenn Kemper made the case for reconstituting the town’s affordable housing committee. The development proposed by Cottage Advisors wasn’t appropriate for Coffin Street, but Kemper feels the town needs to take its responsibility to provide diverse housing more to heart.
“Affordable housing is needed in this state and this town,” he said. “ I’d like to have a serious discussion.”
Developer Chip Hall of Cottage Advisors initially proposed 152 housing units on the 72 acres, which connect Route 113 to River Road and the Rocks Village Bridge. The plan offered 38 deed restricted affordable housing units. Opponents said the project would increase town population by 10% on just 1% of the town’s overall acreage. Other concerns related to increased traffic; issues with stormwater runoff and potential impacts on private well water; demands on town finances and services; discrepancies in wetlands delineation; and Hall’s lack of communication with abutters. Opposition remained strong even after Hall cut his plan down to just 92 units.
