GROVELAND — The Groveland Board of Health recently announced that it will be starting a free needle disposal program next month.
Starting Sunday May 1, the Groveland Board of Health will be collecting medical, used, or unused needles at the Board of Health Office on 183 Main St., during normal business hours, Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Needles must be secured in a closed container when dropping them off for disposal.
Used needles, if not disposed of properly, can cause injury and spread infections like hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV. The program is designed to provide Groveland residents with a safe means of disposal for medical, used, or unused needles.
The collection box is a regulated medical waste container which was purchased through the Board of Health’s general expense fund. The container will be managed by the Board of Health.
For more information or questions regarding the program residents are encouraged to contact Groveland Public Health Nurse Anita Wright at 978-556-7212.
