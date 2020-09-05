GROVELAND — Ever since the town separated from Bradford in 1850, it has never had a full-time firefighter, instead relying on call firefighters.
But thanks to a $464,490 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, the town will be able to hire two in the near future.
“As the town grows, the need for first responders increases, and this grant will help ensure our department is adequately staffed to keep our community safe," Fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a written statement.
In an interview, Valentine said he would like to have the positions filled by the end of the year. The search, he said, will remain in-house, meaning two part-time firefighters will be promoted to full-time positions.
"I'm hoping to start the process immediately," he said.
FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, secured with the help of local, state and national leaders, covers salaries and benefits for the firefighters for two years.
“We are extremely grateful to FEMA for awarding us this grant and helping our department make this tremendous step forward," Valentine said in the statement. "I would like to thank the Board of Selectmen for their support on this project, as well as state Sen. Bruce Tarr, state Rep. Lenny Mirra, and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey for all their support in helping us receive this grant.”
Valentine called the grant extremely hard to get and praised a former member of the department for applying the grant.
The SAFER grant was developed to provide funding to local and volunteer fire departments to increase or maintain their firefighter staffing levels.
The grants supplement fire departments' budgets to help them comply with staffing requirements set by the National Fire Protection Association, according to Valentine.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.