GROVELAND — Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham recently announced the town received a $15,000 earmark from the state towards the development of a new water treatment facility.
The state awarded the earmark to help supplement the work that was performed under the Department of Housing and Community Development (DCHD) Housing Choice Small Town Grant that funded the creation of a water treatment feasibility plan for Groveland.
Groveland is experiencing elevated levels of minerals in town water, and as a result is limiting the rate at which ground water is pumped. The higher the pumping rate, the more minerals are pulled from the ground. The development of the water treatment facility will be used to filter the minerals out of the town's current water supply, to allow for additional pumping capacity.
“I want to thank Sen. Bruce Tarr and the state for their help in securing this earmark for the town of Groveland,” Oldham said. “This earmark will allow us to explore and move forward with the development of our much-needed water treatment facility project, which will help us maintain an adequate water supply for all residents and businesses."
