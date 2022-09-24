GROVELAND — Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham recently announced the town received a $15,000 earmark from the state for a new water treatment facility.
The state awarded the earmark to help supplement the work performed under the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Choice Small Town grant that funded creation of a water treatment feasibility plan for Groveland, according to a press release.
Groveland is seeing elevated levels of minerals in town water and is limiting the rate at which groundwater is pumped. The higher the pumping rate, the more minerals are pulled from the ground. The new water treatment facility would be used to filter the minerals from the town’s water supply to allow for additional pumping capacity.
“I want to thank Sen. Bruce Tarr and the state for their help in securing this earmark for the Town of Groveland,” Oldham said in the release. “This earmark will allow us to explore and move forward with the development of our much-needed water treatment facility project, which will help us maintain an adequate water supply for all residents and businesses.”
