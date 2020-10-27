Groveland child rape suspect wants change in no-contact order    

SALEM — A Groveland man and youth volunteer facing child rape charges is looking for a change his pre-trial conditions while on house arrest at a relative's home.
Christopher Shramko, 52, was previously ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim or anyone under age 18.
According to a motion filed in Salem Superior Court, Shramko is hoping to get court permission "to be in the presence of the children of his regular adult visitors."
Judge Thomas Dreschler took no action on the motion Monday in Superior Court, when Shramko had a scheduled court date.
Shramko is charged with two counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14. The charges stem from incidents that occurred between Dec. 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016, according to the indictments.
Shramko was a Groveland library trustee and local youth volunteer. He is affiliated with a Haverhill church and previously taught sex education classes, according to prosecutors.
Following his initial arraignment last year in Haverhill District Court, Shramko was released on 24/7 house arrest with GPS monitoring and ordered to stay with his sister and brother-in-law in Sutton, roughly 70 miles away from his home at 488 Main St., Groveland.
At that time, he was also ordered not to have any contact with anyone under age 18 and to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Shramko, who works as a computer cloud consultant for a California company, has no previous record, according to his attorney Brad Bailey.
On a LinkedIn social media page, Shramko listed volunteer affiliations with the National Association of Rocketry, as treasurer with the Groveland library board of trustees, a Boy Scout chaplain and previous assistant troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.
On his LinkedIn page, Shramko said he's been a religious educator at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill.
He is now due back in Superior Court, for a hearing on filed motions, on Dec. 17.
