GROVELAND — The Council on Aging and Director Alyssa Lee recently announced a variety of programs and events for seniors and other local residents.
Upcoming events include:
Thursday, July 13: Friends of the Council on Aging meeting
The Friends of the Council on Aging will meet at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall Center Meeting Room, 183 Main St. The Friends of the Council on Aging is a local nonprofit organization that provides financial support for programs and events. Community members can connect with other people, share ideas, and have a positive impact on the community while supporting older adults. All are welcome and Groveland residency is not required.
Tuesday, July 18: Senior CharlieCard Day
Senior CharlieCard Day will be held at Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. Residents 65 and older are eligible for a reduced MBTA fare when they sign up for a Senior CharlieCard, which is valid for eight years and the reduced fare rate is up to 50% off. The card can also be used to purchase reduced monthly passes for the ferry, commuter rail and the express bus. This program is sponsored by state Sen. Bruce Tarr’s office and the state Department of Transportation, and is open to residents and community members ages 65 and up who are applying for a first-time CharlieCard. To attend, seniors can sign up by calling the COA office at 978-372-1101 and should bring a copy of either their state ID, a valid driver’s license or a passport.
Thursday, July 20, and Thursday, Aug. 24: Games
The Council on Aging will host pingpong and cornhole games for seniors and residents under a tent at Town Hall. Games will start at 10 a.m. This event is free for residents and members of surrounding communities.
Thursday, Aug. 17: Show and luncheon
Singing star Ruth Harcovitz performs her free show, “The Sound of Music in Songs and Stories,” for community members in the Town Hall Center Meeting Room. The show begins at 12:30 p.m. following a luncheon under the Town Hall tent. Tickets for the luncheon are $8. To reserve lunch tickets, call 978-372-1101. Anyone interested in attending the performance must sign up by Aug. 14 by contacting the council.
