GROVELAND — The town of Groveland recently announced that the Council on Aging has been awarded a FY23 Community Transit Program Grant.
The $9,000 grant was awarded to the Groveland Council on Aging by the Baker-Polito Administration for its operating assistance project, which provides assistance to seniors facing transportation challenges. The additional funding will allow the COA to expand transportation options for clients under age 60 with disability issues.
The FY23 Community Transit Program Grant is meant to fund transportation operations for older adults and individuals with disability issues across Massachusetts.
The funding will be used to supplement the salary of the assistant director, who acts as the contact and dispatch person for the COA. The programs that will be supported through this funding include the Groveland COA van, Northern Essex Elder Transport, CareRide via AgeSpan, and the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority.
Each program has its own database on which the assistant director is trained. Collected data is placed into the My Senior Care database and used for state and federal transit reports.
The $9,000 in grant funding will be fully matched from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs State Formula Grant, resulting in $18,000 in added funding to the Council on Aging. This grant is earmarked by the state every year to help fund Council on Aging's across Massachusetts.
“The Groveland Council on Aging is thrilled to be awarded this grant. Transportation is one of the leading services we provide to seniors and ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) clients in our town,” said Assistant Director Nisha Burke. “We look forward to continuing these services for the community, and as the contact person for transportation, I know how important these services are to those who count on our assistance to get around the community."
To learn more about the COA and COA transportation resources please call Burke at 978-556-7216.
