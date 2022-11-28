GROVELAND — The Council on Aging is looking to fill multiple full-time, part-time and volunteer positions, including naming a new director.
COA directorThe director position is 37.5 hours per week with a starting salary of $65,000 and benefits.
The director will oversee all aspects of elder affairs for Groveland, including utilizing internal and external resources to identify programs, services and activities for seniors in the community. Responsibilities also include advocating and educating the community about the unique senior population.
COA outreach coordinatorThis position is 10 to 18 hours per week, and the pay is $17.87 per hour.
The COA outreach worker would be responsible for planning and coordinating services to seniors, including both at home and at senior center facilities.
Candidates are required to have received a high school diploma or the equivalent, and at least one to three years of experience in human services, social work or other related fields. An associates degree and experience working with seniors is preferred.
Volunteer COA hiring committeeThe council is looking to fill seven to nine positions on a hiring committee. These are volunteer positions and the hours are flexible. Responsibilities include attending all board meetings.
A background in senior or human services and municipal government is encouraged but not required. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Additionally, applicants do not need to be a resident of Groveland to apply.
Prospective applicants should contact board Chairperson Laurel Puchalski via email at laurelpuchalski@gmail.com or by phone at 978-373-1858, or contact Lawrence MacElhiney from the personnel committee at coa@01834.lmac@gmail.com
Candidates can also send letters of interest and resumes to apply@grovelandma.com or by mail to: Groveland Town Administrator, 183 Main St., Groveland, MA 01834.
