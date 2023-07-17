GROVELAND — The Council on Aging has a new director and also a new outreach coordinator.
Alyssa Lee was recently named the council’s new director while Janet Delmare is the new outreach coordinator.
Lee, who has nearly 20 years of leadership experience with nonprofit organizations, said she is excited to bring her knowledge of human resources, leadership skills and advocacy for seniors to Groveland, according to a news release.
“It’s an honor to be entrusted with such a vital role, and I am committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive and vibrant environment where older adults can thrive,” she said.
Lee is available in the COA office on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. She can be reached at alee@grovelandma.com or 978-556-7217.
Delmare came to Groveland with a variety of experience working with seniors and most recently served as Newbury’s outreach coordinator, the release said.
Delmare said she is eager to begin serving Groveland.
She will be available in the outreach office Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Delmare can be reached at JDelmare@grovelandma.com or 978-556-7222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.