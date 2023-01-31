NEWBURYPORT — A Groveland contractor accused of swindling multiple homeowners across several Essex County communities faces yet another larceny over $1,200 charge after local police say he stole more than $30,000 from a Low Street property owner.
Gunars Zandbergs, 58, of Center Street, was arraigned on the new charge Tuesday in Newburyport District Court and released on personal recognizance. While awaiting trail, the owner of Goose Construction must stay away and have no contact with the Low Street property owner. He is due back in court on March 7 for motions to dismiss the new charge and all other charges.
In late January, Zandbergs was arraigned on a larceny over $1,200 charges out of Amesbury and in December arraigned on the same charge after Topsfield and Merrimac police issued similar complaints against him.
According to court records, police believe he may have swindled as much as $400,000 from multiple clients over the years. And that may be a conservative figure with Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody writing his report that Zandbergs "has not started completed or done correctly over $598,125 worth in work in neighboring communities including Amesbury."
Last week in court, Zandbergs attorney, Ted Beauparlant disputed Moody’s police report, calling it “hyperbole to the highest extent.”
The Amesbury charge stems from statements made by a California Street resident who claimed Zandbergs agreed to renovate his kitchen and accepted $6,367 to do the work. But the work was never done and attempts to reach Zandbergs for updates and eventually repayment went for naught, according to court records.
Court records show that Zandbergs is charged with accepting a $40,000 deposit from a Merrimac man and $14,760 from a Topsfield resident and not finishing or even starting the projects.
“(The victim) gave Zandbergs a total of $90,000 in three lump payments towards the project and estimates that Zandbergs only performed approximately $60,000 worth of work,” Merrimac police Detective Stephen. Beaulieu wrote in his report.
The Newburyport complaint was filed on Jan. 26, after Inspector Christopher McDonald spoke to the Low Street homeowner on Jan. 2. The owner told McDonald that he paid Goose Contractors roughly $56,000 in November, 2021 to renovate his basement with work to commence in January, 2022. Work did not begin until February and as the year progressed, Zandbergs did little work with more than 40 bullet points on the contract not completed.
According to the report, Zandbergs worked sporadically on the Low Street project sometimes with weeks passing by before any additional work was done. Ccommunication was spotty at best with Zandbergs often ignoring text messages. On the occasions Zandbergs did respond, he made hollow promises to the homeowner about returning to the address and completing the job.
"(The homeowner) ended up firing Zandbergs in December of 2022 after he stopped showing up to complete (the project)," McDonald wrote. "(The homeowner) reported the total contract cost was $171,7845. The money that was deposited and paid to Zandbergs was $56,689. (The homeowner) reported that he paid an additional $2,000 on March 3, 2022."
McDonald estimated Zandbergs did about $25,000 worth of work before the homeowner fired him.
"There are multiple agencies in Essex County charging Mr. Zandbergs with the same offenses due to startling the job and never finishing and taking money for it," McDonald wrote in his report.
