MERRIMAC — A Groveland contractor who may have swindled clients out of up to $400,000 over a long period was arraigned Monday on charges related to incidents in Merrimac and Topsfield, according to court records.
Gunars Zandbergs, 58, of Center Street was ordered by Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle to stay away and have no contact with his alleged victims. He was released on personal recognizance but ordered to return to court Jan. 31 for a pretrial hearing.
But his attorney, Ted Beauparlant, told Doyle he would file a motion to dismiss to be argued the same day. Zandbergs faces two counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses.
Court records show that Zandbergs is charged with accepting a $40,000 deposit from a Merrimac man and $14,760 from a Topsfield resident and not finishing or even starting the projects.
Zandbergs has a history of such behavior that stretches beyond those towns, according to Topsfield police Officer Justin Slattery’s report.
“Between (the Topsfield victim) and multiple other customers, who reside in Groveland, Amesbury and Deerfield (New Hampshire), the loss is in excess of $400,000 at this time,” Slattery wrote in his report.
In September, Merrimac Detective Stephen Beaulieu received a call from a Groveland police detective who said he was investigating numerous complaints against Zandbergs’ company, Goose Contractors, after being alerted by the Groveland building inspector. One of the complaints was issued by a Merrimac man.
The next month, Beaulieu spoke to the Merrimac man, who said Zandberg gave him a quote of $180,000 in January 2021 to make major repairs and renovations to his Battis Road home, including adding a new roof and addition.
Zandbergs was given a $40,000 deposit to take care of the roof, work that was completed. He then, however, asked for another $40,000 to do more work.
After being given the second deposit, Zandbergs became “very hard to contact” and when Zandbergs finally contacted the owner, he made false promises about when the work would be completed.
By January, the homeowner became so frustrated by the lack of communication and false promises that he fired Zandbergs and asked for his money back.
“(The victim) gave Zandbergs a total of $90,000 in three lump payments towards the project and estimates that Zandbergs only performed approximately $60,000 worth of work,” Beaulieu wrote in his report.
Meanwhile in Topsfield, Sgt. Shawn Frost also received a call from the Groveland police detective saying one of Zandbergs’ alleged victims lived in Topsfield. That prompted Slattery to call the Rowley Bridge Road victim, who told the officer she gave the contractor a $14,750 deposit to do work on his home in mid-April.
By the end of the month, the Topsfield homeowner reached out to Zandbergs to figure out when work would start. Zandbergs said he would begin in a few weeks.
Zandbergs sent a few texts in June, saying he was wrapping up another job and would be there in early July. But Zandbergs never showed up and instead made more excuses for not starting work. By mid-September, the homeowner asked for her deposit back.
“Mr. Zandbergs did not respond to any of those requests,” Slattery wrote in his report.
Slattery contacted Zandbergs in late September by email and asked that he give him a call. Zandbergs emailed Slattery and said he would “put some funds together and drop off their deposit check” at the Topsfield police station.
Zandbergs did indeed drop off a check at the police station but it was only for $1,000. The envelope contained a note saying he would pay back the victim $500 a week until the entire amount was returned.
“Mr. Zandbergs also stated in the letter that Goose Contractors, his business, was undergoing some major financial hardship due to business decisions and health reasons and would be downsizing and dissolving some of its services,” Slattery wrote in his report.
Slattery spoke to the homeowners and was told they never agreed to a payment plan with Zandbergs. That prompted Slattery to charge Zandbergs with larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses.
Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen confirmed his department is looking into several incidents involving Zandbergs with the hope of having him arraigned in Haverhill District Court.
“It’s still under investigation,” Gillen said Monday.
A phone call to Beauparlant for comment was not returned in time for this report.
