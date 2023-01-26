AMESBURY — A Groveland contractor already facing larceny charges related to projects in Topsfield and Merrimac was back in Newburyport District Court on Thursday after he was arraigned on new charges out of Amesbury.
Gunars Zandbergs, 58, of Center Street faces fresh larceny over $1,200 charges and home improvement contractor violations.
During his appearance in court Thursday, Zandbergs was in danger of being placed in custody after Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo asked Judge Peter Doyle to revoke his release due to the pending Topsfield and Merrimac charges. Cosmo also asked Doyle to set bail at $10,000 based on the new charges and the older ones.
Doyle declined to do either, saying Sandbergs has appeared in court each time he was ordered and has strong ties to the Groveland community. Instead, Doyle ordered Zandbergs to stay away and have no contact with the Amesbury homeowner and his home.
Zandbergs is due back in court Jan. 31 on all charges.
In late December, Zandbergs was arraigned on two earlier larceny charges and ordered by the same judge to stay away and have no contact with his alleged victims. He was released on personal recognizance.
Zandberg’s attorney, Ted Beauparlant, told Doyle he would file a motion to dismiss. Police believe he may have swindled as much as $400,000 from multiple clients over the years, according to court records.
Court records show that Zandbergs is charged with accepting a $40,000 deposit from a Merrimac man and $14,760 from a Topsfield resident and not finishing or even starting the projects.
The Amesbury charges stem from statements made by a California Street resident who claimed Zandbergs agreed to renovate his kitchen and accepted $6,367 to do the work. But the work was never done and attempts to reach Zandbergs for updates and eventually repayment went for naught, according to court records.
The resident told Amesbury police officer Neil Moody that Zandbergs was to start work in April 2021 and finish by July 2021. But the work did not start until July when Zandbergs showed up to begin excavating.
While excavating, Zandbergs ruptured a water pipe, causing the resident’s basement to flood. He then billed the resident $625 for the damage. Work continued at a very slow place and the resident became concerned, saying “things were moving extremely slowly and often work wasn’t being performed at all,” the client told Moody.
By mid-August, the client and Zandbergs agreed to go their separate ways, prompting the client to ask for much of his money back. But Zandbergs never paid him back, according to Moody’s report,
Moody wrote that there were 18 charges pending against Zandbergs and that more victims were coming forward.
“As of Jan. 2, 2023, Gunars has not started completed or done correctly over $598,125 worth in work in neighboring communities including Amesbury,” Moody wrote in his report.
During the court appearance Thursday, Beauparlant strongly criticized Moody’s police report, calling it “hyperbole to the highest extent.”
In September, Merrimac Detective Stephen Beaulieu received a call from a Groveland police detective who said he was investigating numerous from a Merrimac man.
The next month, Beaulieu spoke to the Merrimac man, who said Zandbergs gave him a quote of $180,000 in January 2021 to make major repairs and renovations to his Battis Road home, including adding a new roof and addition.
Zandbergs was given a $40,000 deposit to take care of the roof, work that was completed. He then, however, asked for another $40,000 to do more work.
After being given the second deposit, Zandbergs became “very hard to contact” and when he finally contacted the owner, he made false promises about when the work would be completed.
By January, the homeowner became so frustrated by the lack of communication and false promises that he fired Zandbergs and asked for his money back.
“(The victim) gave Zandbergs a total of $90,000 in three lump payments towards the project and estimates that Zandbergs only performed approximately $60,000 worth of work,” Beaulieu wrote in his report.
