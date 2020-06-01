GROVELAND — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease up, the Police and Fire departments is discontinuing drive-by parades for birthdays and other events, according to a statement by police Chief Jeffrey Gillen and fire Chief Robert Valentine.
Over the past several weeks, the departments have felt privileged to participate in numerous parades to help celebrate special occasions while keeping people home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gillen and Valentine said.
As the state's phased reopening plan continues to move forward and people begin to leave their homes again, both departments are discontinuing parades to focus on calls for service.
"All of our first responders who participated in the parades enjoyed seeing everyone at each location," Valentine said. "The parades were a great way to be able to safely bring the Groveland community together and we are honored to have been invited to participate in so many parades to celebrate cheerful occasions."
"We were thrilled to help celebrate many special occasions for our young residents and our senior citizens, such as the parade celebrating the 95th birthday of a World War II veteran," Gillen said. "We hope that it lifted spirits and brought joy to our community members during a difficult time."
