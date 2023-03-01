GROVELAND — The Groveland Fire Department and mutual aid partners responded to a residential fire at 1 Marjorie St., on Tuesday around 8:50 a.m.
When firefighters responded they found heavy smoke coming from the bathroom of the group home. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and the fire was under control by approximately 9 a.m. The fire was contained to the bathroom.
Six residents and two staff members were home at the time of the fire and were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms. Residents and staff members were able to exit safely prior to firefighters' arrival. No injuries were reported.
The Groveland Police Department and Georgetown Fire Department responded to the scene to provide mutual aid. The West Newbury Fire Department provided station coverage.
Firefighters remained on scene to ventilate the space.
The fire remains under investigation by the Groveland Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
