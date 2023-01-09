GROVELAND — Chief Robert Valentine and the Groveland Fire Department would like to offer residents safety tips for maintaining chimneys and preventing chimney fires following a response to a recent chimney fire.
The Groveland Fire Department responded to a report of a potential chimney fire in town on Friday. Upon arrival, crews determined that there was a buildup of creosote in the chimney, which began to smolder, causing excessive smoke to appear within the chimney. The department successfully removed the buildup and dispersed the smoke.
The Groveland Fire Department would like to emphasize the dangers of creosote build-up. Not keeping a chimney properly maintained can lead to chimney fires, which can spread quickly.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, 539 fire incidents involving chimneys, fireplaces and woodstoves occurred in Massachusetts in 2020. These fires caused three civilian injuries, six firefighter injuries, and $3.4 million in property losses.
Valentine would like to encourage residents to use resources provided by the Chimney Safety Institute of America and DFS to educate themselves about chimney safety.
How To Prevent a Chimney Fire:
Have your chimney cleaned annually by a CSIA Certified Chimney Sweep. Dirty chimneys can cause chimney fires.
Have your chimney inspected annually even if you don’t use your chimney often. A chimney inspection can help prevent carbon monoxide buildup and chimney fires, and can identify potential system issues to address before they become dangerous or costly.
Ensure there is no prior damage to your chimney that may impact its ability to work safely.
Be sure to properly dispose of ashes from chimneys and stoves.
Be sure that the damper of the chimney is open before lighting a fire.
Use a fireplace screen to prevent flying sparks and embers from falling out onto the floor.
Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Signs of a Chimney Damaged by a Chimney Fire:
“Puffy” or “honey combed” creosote
Warped metal of the damper, metal smoke chamber connector pipe or factory-built metal chimney
Cracked or collapsed flue tiles, or tiles with large chunks missing
Discolored and/or distorted rain cap
Heat-damaged TV antenna attached to the chimney
Creosote flakes and pieces found on the roof or ground
Roofing material damaged from hot creosote
Cracks in exterior masonry
Evidence of smoke escaping through mortar joints of masonry or tile liners
Operating a chimney that has previously experienced a fire is a safety risk. If you suspect that your chimney has been impacted by fire, call a certified sweep to assess damages and make recommendations for repairs to ensure your chimney is safe.
Chimney fires can burn intensely and can spread to other parts of a house. Many chimney fires are slow-burning and may not get enough air or fuel to be visible.
However, slow-burning fires can reach very high temperatures and can cause extensive damage to a chimney’s structure or other parts of the house.
If you or a family member hear loud cracking or popping noises, see dense smoke or notice an intense, hot smell coming from your chimney, call 911 immediately.
For more information of questions, contact the Groveland Fire Department at 978-374-1922.
