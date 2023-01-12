GROVELAND — Fire Chief Robert Valentine and the Groveland Fire Fighters Association recently announced the Groveland Fire Department recently purchased a fire personal protective gear rack thanks to the generosity of a long-standing bequest.
Groveland's James Chooljian, a member of the Groveland Fire Department, died in 1995. Chooljian's wife passed away in 2002. In 2006, the Chooljians' estate donated money to the GFFA for the sole purpose of purchasing equipment for the Fire Department. Over the years Groveland Fire has purchased equipment items with this funding.
The decision to purchase the gear rack was made by both the Groveland Fire Department and the GFFA.
The previous gear racks were built by Groveland firefighters, and firefighters had to keep their gear on the ground, where it couldn’t dry properly between calls. If firefighters responded to a call in the rain or snow, their gear would sit in puddles, not able to dry properly, often still being wet and cold when department members raced to the next incident.
The new gear rack can hold coats, helmets, boots, pants, and all necessary wearable firefighting gear. This means all gear is now able to dry properly between calls.
“We are extremely grateful for this funding, and I want to acknowledge James Chooljian for this generous donation he left us,” Valentine said. “This is a major improvement for us, especially in how we properly store our wearable gear and makes a huge difference for everyone.”
