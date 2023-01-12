Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.