GROVELAND — Local firefighters responded to a small hazardous materials spill Saturday on Seven Star Road.
Around 12:10 p.m., first responders learned that town road sander suffered a mechanical problem and spilled hydraulic fluid on the roadway.
Groveland firefighters, assisted by the Groveland Department of Public Works, used granular absorbents and specially designed absorbent pads to contain and collect the hydraulic fluid.
The total spill was estimated at about 10 gallons. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was notified.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 2 p.m. Seven Star Road was closed to traffic for more than 90 minutes. Fire Chief Robert Valentine thanked the DPW for its assistance with the cleanup, and local police for providing traffic management.
