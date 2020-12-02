GROVELAND – Santa will be coming to town a little earlier this year and instead of being pulled by a team of reindeer, he will be hitching a ride inside a Groveland Fire Department engine.
What is being billed as "The Santa Tour" takes place Sunday, starting at 8 a.m., according to Fire Chief Robert Valentine.
"The Santa Tour is a fun way for our department to get out and connect with the community, and we're thrilled to be announcing this year's event," Valentine said. "We encourage everyone to come out and wave to Santa this Sunday, and I'd like to thank every member of our department who has stepped up to make this possible."
The tour kicks off and ends at South Station on Washington Street, and firefighters will sound the roof siren at the station prior to leaving to begin the tour.
According to Valentine, Fire Lieutenant Joe Santapaola has volunteered to serve as Santa's tour guide, and will make sure the jolly man in red visits every street in town.
Residents are encouraged to listen for Santa's arrival and keep an eye out. The tour is expected to be completed by approximately 3 p.m.
