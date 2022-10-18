GROVELAND — Local police officers, firefighters and dispatchers were recently recognized for their efforts during two lifesaving incidents in June – rescuing residents from a fast-moving fire and helping to deliver a baby.
Honored for their response to a fatal fire at Groveland Manor Apartments in which two residents were rescued June 24 were firefighters Kris Vallone and Robert Hoffman, police officers Christopher L’Italien, Sgt. Christopher Ertsos and Daniel McDonald, and dispatchers Cynthia Batista and Kate Pekarski.
“Flames were beginning to engulf the second-story deck where the two occupants were standing,” Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said. “There were no stairs or other means to exit the deck. Without hesitation or concern for his safety, Officer L’Italien somehow crawled up the side of the building to the second-floor deck.
“Next, I observed Officer L’Italien wedge his feet into a railing while using one hand to hold on and one to reach around a petition and guide the residents around the deck to the side that wasn’t on fire,” he added. “This all occurred while several oxygen tanks were exploding next to us.”
The award ceremony, which began with a moment of silence for the man who died in the fire, was the first in what Gillen and Fire Chief Robert Valentine hope to make an annual event.
Ertsos and McDonald also assisted with the rescue. As Vallone and Hoffman stretched a ground ladder to the second-floor deck, a grandmother on the deck said she could not make it onto the ladder.
“I observed Officer L’Italien jump over the railing, lift her into the air, and set her onto the ladder,” Gillen said. “It was not more than one minute from the time he guided the residents from the vulnerable deck that the final intense explosion and flames rolled over the deck the residents had been standing on.
What I observed Officer L’Italien do that day was nothing less than incredible,” Gillen added.
L’Italien was awarded a Distinguished Service Ribbon, which has only been given to one other Groveland officer during Gillen’s career.
“None of these guys even jumped back from the explosions,” Gillen said. “They just kept going forward.”
Batista and Pekarski were honored for their roles as dispatchers during the fire. Batista was scheduled to go off duty as Pekarski arrived at work, but instead she remained to help with the incident.
Valentine and Gillen said both dispatchers remained focused, calm and dedicated to their duties, thanks to their training and experience, which is what ensured that all of the necessary resources were properly and quickly brought to the fire scene.
“Dispatchers are known to be a lifeline to first responders, but in this instance, you made a difference by participating in saving the lives of two citizens,” Gillen said.
“While firefighters and police officers and EMTs do their jobs, every phone call and every emergency goes through dispatch,” Valentine added. “They are the busiest first responders in the country, and they seem to be the most underappreciated. If the water is dirty, they take the calls. If the power goes out, they take the calls. If there’s a fire, they take the calls. You went above and beyond the call of duty that day.”
Officers, firefighters deliver baby
Honored for their roles in the delivery of a baby June 8 were police Sgt. Joshua Sindoni, fire Lt. Jennifer Hicks, Lt. Dave Evans and firefighter Jeff Dalton.
About 4 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a woman in labor at her home. Sindoni was the first to respond and reported a mother having contractions just two minutes apart was consulting with her doctor.
The doctor determined the mother would have to prepare to give birth at home. Hicks led a team of first responders, including Sindoni, Evans and Dalton, as they helped the parents bring baby Evelyn into the world.
“As a result of your training and dedication to serving others, a situation that could have ended with complications ended with a healthy baby being born,” Valentine said. He presented all four first responders with stork pins to recognize that they helped deliver a child.
Evelyn and her parents, Jon and Jaclyn Benson, attended the ceremony and were able to visit with the first responders and pose for photos together.
“I am proud to recognize the individuals whose actions saved lives, prevented injury, and did honor to the Groveland Police and Fire departments,” Gillen said. “But I would also like to remind everyone that none of these actions could have been performed without a fully functioning team in which each individual fulfills their role. We are lucky to have such a dedicated and focused team here in Groveland.”
“Everyone in this public safety division in this town should be proud of themselves,” Valentine said.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Lenny Mirra both spoke and presented first responders with citations from the House and Senate in addition to the awards from their departments.
Tarr thanked the police and fire chiefs.
“I want to say how appreciative I am to both chiefs for taking time to create an opportunity for all of us to remember and think about how fortunate we are to have all of the first responders in this community,” he said. “This is a time to think about a fact that too often we take for granted: that 24 hours a day, seven days a week, there are people in our Police and Fire departments and dispatch desks who are prepared to respond to whatever it is that arises in our lives that demands emergency response. And sometimes, those things may be routine, but sometimes they are not.”
Fire captain honored
Fire Capt. Daniel Briscoe was recognized for serving as acting chief from April 27 until May 4, and for distinguishing himself with his leadership during that time.
In the week that Briscoe served as acting chief, there were three fires, including a three-alarm fire on Center Street, as well as two other critical incidents. Valentine praised Briscoe for his work.
“Capt. Briscoe found himself in command of several rapidly escalating and deadly serious incidents and fires during his time serving as acting chief, and he distinguished himself with his quick decision making, leadership and command of our teams,” Valentine said. “I am pleased and proud to recognize the work he did when his community and department needed him most.”
