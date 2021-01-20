GROVELAND -- The town recently hired a second contact tracer, in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates in town, and is in talks with a third person, who might be hired if the need continues to grow.
In a press release Wednesday, the Board of Health said the first part-time employee to conduct contact tracing was hired in November in response to a significant rise in cases. More recently, the Board of Health called an emergency meeting on Dec. 31 to vote to hire a second part-time employee. The emergency meeting was called in response to a six-day delay between the identification and notification of close contacts at that time.
That second employee began working this week, the board said in the release. The town has also recently contacted a third person, trained and certified in contact tracing, who may be hired if the need continues to grow.
Until recently, the town has used the state's Community Tracing Collaborative to assist with the notification of people identified as close contacts to someone with an active, positive case of COVID-19. The town did not previously have the staff to manage this workload without additional support, especially as cases continued to rise during the holiday.
The town is currently designed as a "red" community, meaning there is a high risk of COVID-19.
According to the state's most recent public health report, issued Thursday, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12 there were 80 positive cases of COVID-19 in Groveland and 11.5% of all COVID-19 tests being taken in the community returning positive results.
As of Tuesday, there were 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Groveland.
Residents are reminded to always take the following precautions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community:
Remember that an infected individual can spread COVID-19 before they have symptoms, which is why social distancing — maintaining a minimum of 6 feet from others — is critical.
Those who must go out are urged to avoid gathering in groups and everyone is urged to wear a mask in indoor and outdoor spaces at all times.
