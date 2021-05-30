GROVELAND -- The town of Groveland invites residents on behalf of A.W. Chesterton Co. to a vaccine clinic in early June.
The free clinic will be held at A.W. Chesterton Co., 860 Salem St., on Monday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. The clinic is open to anyone 18 and over, and will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who obtain a vaccine at the clinic will be fully vaccinated.
Preregistration is required, and can be completed at https://curative.com/sites/29178
"While signs are trending positive, increasing the number of vaccinated residents increases the chance of community immunity," said Selectman Bill O'Neil in a press release. "A.W. Chesterton is to be commended for their willingness to hold a clinic and open it to the public."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.