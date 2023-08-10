GROVELAND — Langley-Adams Library Director Darcy Lepore recently announced the library was awarded a federal Library Services and Technology Act grant for $15,000 from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
“We are extremely grateful to be awarded this grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners,” Lepore said. “This funding will help us expand our early childhood programs and expand the possibilities of interactive learning and engagement for our younger community members.”
The grant was awarded to Langley-Adams Library to help expand its Story and Play Project, which is run by Youth Services Librarian Bergen Daley to provide interactive early childhood programs and a free, inclusive, accessible and educational space for the community.
The funding will be used to purchase mobile, child-sized furniture, STEAM toys and equipment, more guest programs and enhancements for the reading garden, including a composter, mud kitchen and outdoor glockenspiel.
Twenty libraries received funding from the Direct Grants for Libraries program totaling $360,949. Federal grant opportunities from the MBLC include financial and health literacy programs, STEM and STEAM projects, increased access to library services for people with disabilities, and support small-business development and entrepreneurs.
LSTA is administered on the federal level by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the MBLC.
