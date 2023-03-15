GROVELAND — Confronted with what might be considered a moral dilemma to some, local resident Richard Saulnier did what he thought was right and returned almost $12,000 worth of cash and checks he found on the ground to the Groveland Police Department.
Roughly a week later, Sauliner's decision to do the right thing was praised by the Groveland Police Department.
On Wednesday, March 8, Saulnier, found what appeared to be a checkbook on the side of the road with $7,550 in cash and written checks, which brought the total value to approximately $11,950.
Saulnier immediately took the checkbook and its contents to the Groveland police station with hope of finding its rightful owner. The checkbook was returned to the owner later that same day.
“Our town is comprised of good-hearted and caring people. It is often times we see a different story come from these instances and this just goes to show the kindness our residents have for the people within their community,” Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said.
Reached on the phone Wednesday, Saulnier explained that he had been taking his new dog for a walk when he made the discovery, joking that he thought about changing the dog's name to "Lucky."
He said he knew right away what he needed to do and where to go.
"I just hope people see me do the right thing and would do the same," Saulnier said.
Gillen said they later learned that the owner of the checkbook had been on the way to make a deposit.
"They have some type of a business and it was money that they had, I'm sure, worked hard for. And she evidently had gone out to her driveway and went to pick up her recycling bin and put the checkbook on her car and then drove away, so when she got to the bank, she figured out that the checkbook was not with her,” Gillen said.
He said she was thrilled when they contacted her and was even happier to learn that all the cash was there.
Gillen added that he rarely sees situations like this.
“I'd say almost never, I mean, we do have every so often an item might fall off a car or phone or keys, or we've had tools and things like that. But a large amount of cash, it's pretty much unheard of to have such a situation,” Gillen said.
He said that his department has kept the name of the owner of the checkbook anonymous for their protection.
“I was a little concerned for their safety, that people know that they had that much cash on them. It was like $7,500 in cash, so I didn't want to put them in a dangerous situation that they could be a target,” Gillen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.