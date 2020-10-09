GROVELAND — Paul Birkhauser, a local man accused of confronting a Black woman while in his car this summer, will be arraigned on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges in Haverhill District Court later this month.
In August, Birkhauser was in court for a clerk's magistrate hearing to determine if there was probable cause to arraign him on the two charges. On Thursday, a District Court clerk confirmed Birkhauser will be arraigned Oct. 20 about 9 a.m.
Since clerk magistrate hearings are closed to the public, Birkhauser's court appearance will be his first one open to the press and public.
In a video posted on social media in late June, Birkhauser is seen pulling alongside Julia Santos' car and stopping near Juniper Terrace.
Santos, who lives in Groveland, told Birkhauser she picked up dog food at a house in Groveland and that she stopped driving "cause I'm, quite frankly, I don't feel safe right now" because he was following her.
The man responded, "I don't feel safe with you driving around my neighborhood."
Santos asked if that was because she is Black, but he denied that was the reason, saying he did not know "what color" she was.
"What color are you?" he asked, according to the video.
