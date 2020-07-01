GROVELAND — Town officials said Wednesday a racist incident in which a white man tailed a Black woman who drove through his neighborhood this week brought a "vital conversation" forward about "how we treat one another."
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Town Finance Director Denise Dembkoski said she was speaking on behalf of the town when she gave her "sincere support for the resident who bravely spoke out after she was followed home by another resident and accused of being suspicious for driving in their neighborhood."
The resident, 21-year-old Julia Santos, videotaped the confrontation after she realized a man was following her in a convertible, so she pulled into a neighborhood and stopped.
After the man pulled alongside her car and stopped, Santos explained she picked up dog food at a house in Groveland and that she stopped driving "cause I'm, quite frankly, I don't feel safe right now."
The man responded, "I don't feel safe with you driving around my neighborhood."
Santos asked if that was because she is Black, but he denied that was the reason, saying he did not know "what color" she was. "What color are you?" he asked.
On Tuesday, Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said police were investigating the incident and that criminal charges against the man were possible.
In her statement, Dembkoski said, “This situation has given us all a collective pause. Groveland seeks to be a safe and welcoming community for all. Anyone should be able to drive or walk on any street without being made to feel like a criminal. I join in the outrage and collective anger felt by our residents but am moved by the support offered to the victim in this case."
She said, "It is unacceptable that a young Black woman should have the presumption of wrongdoing for driving in her own hometown – or anyone else’s hometown, neighborhood or street for that matter. No one should be made to feel unsafe or unwelcome when they have done nothing wrong," adding that she was pleased Gillen "acted swiftly and aggressively” to identify and interview the man and investigate the incident.
Michael Wood, chair of the Groveland Board of Selectmen, said in the statement, “A vital conversation has been brought to the forefront in the town of Groveland, and it is imperative that the conversation continues. By working together, the true story of what Groveland represents will not be the actions of one person but of the many who came together to support the victim in this case.”
Dembkoski said she hoped the town "will see this moment for what it is and come together to participate in a dialog about how we treat one another."
