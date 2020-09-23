GROVELAND — Residents must stop watering their lawns and washing their cars outside their homes or face the possibility of being fined.
The town has ordered a ban on all outdoor watering, Water Superintendent Colin Stokes said.
According to a posting on the town website, the Water and Sewer Department’s ban order is being done out of an abundance of caution to maintain necessary water levels in the town’s wells during the ongoing drought conditions.
One of the town’s wells needs repairs and cannot be used until that work is done, the website said. The start of the repair project will be announced.
The outdoor watering ban will remain in effect until further notice, town officials said. People found to be in violation will be subject to fines, officials said.
“During this time, we are also asking residents to minimize their overall water use and to repair any known internal plumbing leaks in their homes or businesses to help conserve water,” Stokes said on the town website. “We will continue to monitor water supply levels, and let you know if and when these restrictions change.''
He thanked residents for their cooperation.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Water and Sewer Department at 978-556-7200 during normal business hours: Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
