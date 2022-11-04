GROVELAND — The Groveland Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser food and sock drive Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Groveland police station to benefit the Scared Hearts Food Bank and Haverhill homeless veterans.
The Groveland Police Department, located at 181 Main St., is seeking non-perishable items that can be donated to the food bank include, but are not limited to, canned fruit, canned vegetables, soups, baked beans, boxed stuffing mix, boxed potatoes and yams, dry cereal, peanut butter, jelly and jam, dried pasta and pasta sauces.
Officers will also be collecting new socks to benefit Haverhill homeless veterans. All donations will be placed into the back of Groveland police cruisers for delivery to both the food bank and the veteran’s shelter. Socks will be donated to veterans in need and non-perishable items will be donated to the food bank.
Residents are encouraged to donate anything they are able to ahead of the holiday season.
