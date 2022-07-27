GROVELAND — Local police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole items from a King Street farmstead on Tuesday before taking off in a red minivan.
Police officers responded to the farmstead about 3:15 p.m. after receiving word that the pair stole a red cooler containing chicken eggs and expensive cooler packs from the unstaffed farmstand. They were then spotted leaving in a red Honda Odyssey minivan.
“There are many small farmstands in Groveland, and we urge the owners of these stands to secure all items of value in the hopes of preventing any future property loss,” Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said.
Police also learned the thieves attempted to steal a metal lockbox containing money.
As police continue their investigation, they encourage residents to keep an eye out for the older model red Honda Odyssey, which is believed to have a loud, defective exhaust system.
Anyone with information on this incident or who sees suspicious activity in town should call the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
