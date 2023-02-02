GROVELAND 一 Hours after police officers from several communities responded to a Marjorie Street residence after receiving a bogus 911 call Wednesday night, the town's police chief announced his department was "actively investigating" what is being called a "swatting" case.
Around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Groveland police received a 911 call in which the caller told dispatchers that he harmed someone in the home on Marjorie Street, and would harm first responders.
Out of an abundance of caution, and following established policies and procedures, a police, fire, and emergency medical response ensued. This included summoning of mutual aid from all neighboring police departments and Massachusetts State Police.
Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.
"This was a call we took extremely seriously as it included an assault with a gun and threats to shoot responding officers. I am grateful no one was harmed and that we followed the proper procedures responding to such a call. I hope the person responsible gets the help they need," Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said, via text.
Police soon determined that the call was a hoax and that no one was harmed inside the home. Police made a sweep of the area and allowed residents to return home at approximately 10 p.m., according to Gillen.
"I would like thank the Mass. State Police and all the area police departments that supported our call for assistance," Gillen said.
The incident is being investigated by the Groveland Police Department as an act of “swatting,” which according to Oxford Languages is “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”
The phrase entered the dictionary in 2015 and has been recognized as a criminal phenomenon by the FBI since at least 2008.
