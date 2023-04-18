Groveland abandoned puppy

Police are seeking help identifying this woman caught on video on Monday leaving a puppy in an alley. 

 COURTESY PHOTO/Groveland Police Department

GROVELAND —  Local police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman accused of abandoning a puppy in an alleyway by Sweet Paws Rescue on Main Street. 

The Australian shepherd was discovered around 3 p.m. on Monday and brought to the shelter.  The blonde-haired woman was caught on video footage driving a black Mazda SUV and last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt. 

"The woman is sought on suspicion of animal cruelty. The dog was not injured," Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said in a statement. 

Anyone who believes they have information about this incident is asked to call Groveland Police at 978-521-1212.

