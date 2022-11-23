GROVELAND 一The Groveland Police Department recently announced that a team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is scheduled to visit the station on Dec. 7 and 8 to begin examining aspects of the department's policies and procedures, operations, and facilities.
Accreditation is a self-initiated, voluntary evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.
The Groveland Police Department achieved certification, the first MPAC level, in September 2021. Certification means that the department met or exceeded 159 mandatory standards in areas such as officer and public safety, high liability/risk management issues, and operational efficiency.
The Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program consists of 257 mandatory standards as well as 125 optional standards. To achieve accreditation status, the department must meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as 55 percent of the optional standards.
The accreditation evaluation will consist of a two-day assessment in the agency’s facility by assessors verifying compliance with all applicable standards. It begins with an introductory meeting between agency personnel and the assessment team and concludes with an agency briefing to summarize the assessment team’s findings and recommendations. Compliance with standards is verified by reviewing the agency’s written directives and supporting documentation, speaking with agency personnel, and observing various aspects of the agency’s facility.
Best practices, established by the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. , provide the framework for those used in the MPAC program.
Some areas covered include agency authority, jurisdiction and use of force; recruitment, selection, and promotion of personnel; training, discipline and internal affairs; patrol, traffic operations and criminal investigations; victim and witness assistance; emergency response planning; prisoner transportation and holding facilities; records and communications; collection and preservation of evidence; and property and evidence control.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, as of June 2020, approximately 838 of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. are accredited.
In March, the West Newbury Police Department recently saw its accreditation ranking renewed for three years.
Salisbury police received its accreditation in 2017.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Chief Thomas Fowler said, upon receiving word back in 2017.
Newburyport police first received received state certification in July 2003 and full accreditation in June 2005. The department has successfully received reaccreditation every three years since and is due for another renewal in 2023.
“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work done by everyone at the department. Their commitment and professionalism are key to helping us maintain this accreditation for over a decade,' City Marshal Mark Murray said, back in 2020.
Amesbury police also remains an accredited department having first achieved that ranking in 2001 becoming only the third police department in the state to be accredited at that time. It was reaccredited for the seventh time in June.
Achieving accreditation is considered a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. Anyone interested in learning more about this program is invited to call Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen at 978-521-1212.
Daily News correspondent Jennifer Solis contributed to this report.
