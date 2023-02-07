GROVELAND — The Police Department is offering a public firearms safety class Monday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the station, 181 Main St., according to police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.
Anyone looking to obtain a license to carry a firearm can fill out a registration and email a copy to Officer Ed Fournier or drop it off at the police station during normal business hours.
The cost is $100, and checks should be made out to the Town of Groveland. Payment should be submitted prior to attending the class.
To see a complete list of firearms safety classes offered by the Groveland Police Department or for more information, visit grovelandpolice.com.
For questions about firearms licensing or registering for firearms courses, contact Fournier at efournier@grovelandpolice.com or 978-521-1212.
